Rural Rugby borough parents battle on over new bus route

Pupils at two primary schools in rural Rugby borough have not made it into class on time once since a new bus route began three weeks ago, parents claim.

Many parents with children at Our Lady’s RC Junior School in Princethorpe and Knightlow Primary School in Stretton-on-Dunsmore are fed up with the bus being late since two routes were amalgamated.

Parents gathered in Frankton on Tuesday to protest against the changes which they say leave some children on the bus for more than an hour.

Juliet Duffin told the Advertiser she felt bad putting her children on the bus knowing they would be late and worried about how long they were on for.

“As a parent I feel guilty for my children being on the bus. I don’t feel like a responsible parent putting them on that bus and I’m close to taking them off,” she said.

Warwickshire County Council changed the bus company after the May half-term and parents have raised numerous complaints since.

The timetable has been changed twice to try to make it more manageable but many have concerns about the bus using un-gritted roads in the winter or narrow lanes.

Amanda Cullen, from Frankton, said children are being penalised for being late, teachers are fed up too, and parents are delayed in the mornings and evenings.

“If it was only now and then we would accept it but since the new route they have not been on time once in three weeks,” she said.

A county council spokesman said: “We have looked into the concerns raised about the 646 bus route and have monitored the journey, which uses the new timetable that has been running from June 28.

“On these occasions, we found that the bus arrived at school on time despite heavy traffic.

“The vehicle has also been inspected and passed for safety.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will take further action where appropriate.”