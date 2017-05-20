School children help build new habitat at Draycote Water

Schoolchildren were invited to help contractors build a pond dipping area at Draycote Water in a great example of teamwork.

Groups from Northlands and Dunchurch primary schools guided the digger, moved boulders and planted seeds alongside workers from Severn Trent and Costain.

Northlands Primary School pupils help build a pond dipping area at Draycote Water. Photo: Severn Trent NNL-170519-151934001

The pupils got a chance to learn about the environment and construction while the builders enjoyed the satisfaction of teaching the children.

One pupil shouted while taking a rock down to the pond: “This job is so sick!”

Draycote Water site supervisor Tom Crawford said: “We love educating the kids, it’s a great thing for Severn Trent to do, it’s the gift that keeps on giving and our way of giving back to the local community.”

A new habitat for a variety of insects and animals has been created out of nothing, with a pond built near the car park in place of overgrown wasteland. Shrimp were quickly appeared and after a few months the pond will be filled with colourful plants and wildlife, thanks in part to the pupils’ contribution.

Northlands Primary School pupils help build a pond dipping area at Draycote Water. Photo: Severn Trent NNL-170519-151906001

Northlands teacher Helen Fry said: “We really wanted tocome as it was such a good opportunity for the kids to be outside and helping out.”

The Costain workers, who usually do the ‘less glamorous’ jobs for Severn Trent, loved working with the children.

““We don’t usually get to do this sort of thing but it’s great for us and great for the kids too,” site manager Dave Baker said.

Alongside the pond, ex-teacher Elizabeth Tebbs took half of the class for forest school activities including den-building.