Service celebrates Rugby primary school’s great year

A Rugby primary school celebrated its phenomenal year, including its first ‘good’ Ofsted report, with a special church service on Friday.

St Andrew’s Benn CofE VA Primary School filled St Andrew’s Church with pupils, staff, governors, former employees and the mayor .

School children sang, spoke about what they love about St Andrew’s Benn, thanked the teachers and volunteers for all their help.

Head teacher Abigail Huggins said: “I thought the children performed really wel with little rehearsal and we celebrated all the good things about our school.”

Education watchdog Ofsted gave St Andrew’s Benn a ‘good’ for first time in its 20-year history in December, something the school wanted to celebrate with a service at the church.

Rugby rector Imogen Nay kicked off the service saying it was a special day for everyone associated with the school.

A particularly poignant moment was hearing a selection of pupils standing in front of a packed church to say what they loved about St Andrew’s Benn.

“It was fantastic to see the children so proud of their school, they weren’t forced to do that and they clearly appreciate the school,” Rev Nay, who is also board of governors vice-chairman, said.

Proud parents watched on as their children sang and praised their teachers.

Some of the songs the pupils sang – Never Give Up and We Are One – were synonymous with the school’s recent journey and ethos.

Rugby mayor Sally Bragg said it was a good celebration service, not only for their Ofsted report, but also the whole culture at the school.

“It was so nice to hear the children thank their teachers as it’s come from the children’s mouths and what they wanted to say, which is important,” she said.

“It was enchanting and they will remember this even when they leave the school.

“To have the head turn the school around with the backing of the teachers, it almost had me tearing up at one point.”