Sheriff pupils get a flying start to financial futures

Lawrence Sheriff School pupils found out all about money during a special event sponsored by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Financial education experts from the not-for-profit WizeUp group worked with all of the school’s 120 year nine pupils as part of a careers day.

WizeUp’s Ed Flack, pictured centre, said: “We had a great day with the students, delivering three sessions on the history of money, budgeting, saving and investing.”

Sheriff careers officer Amanda Warde said: “The students found Ed’s session and the activities within it engaging and interactive.

“It gave them lots of useful information they found easy to understand and interesting, making the world of personal finance less daunting.”

Also pictured with the pupils are Hinckley & Rugby’s Tracey Phipps and teacher Dan Clarke.