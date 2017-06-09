ELECTION: Conservative candidate Jeremy Wright holds Kenilworth and Southam

The Conservative candidate Jeremy Wright was re-elected as MP for Kenilworth and Southam in the early hours of this morning (Friday June 9) after Thursday’s general election.

He earned 31,207 votes, or 60.8 per cent of the votes cast. His majority from 2015 was reduced due to the performance of Labour candidate Bally Singh, who earned 13,121 votes, a 25.6 per cent share.

Richard Dickson of the Liberal Demorcrats was third with 4,921 votes (9.6 per cent), Rob Ballantyne of the Greens was fourth with 1,133 votes (2.2 per cent), and UKIP’s Harry Cottam was fifth with 929 votes (1.8 per cent).

Speaking after the announcement at around 2.50am, Mr Wright said it had been an ‘unusual’ campaign for ‘all sorts of reasons’, not least being the terror attacks in Manchester and London during the campaign.

He added: “It is a huge privilege to be elected to represent the people of Kenilworth and Southam. It’s the third time that I’ve have been given this honour. I will do my best to represent all those who are members of this constituency, however they voted.”

Before the result, when asked about Theresa May’s position as Prime Minister due to the exit poll suggesting the Conservatives would lose their majority, Mr Wright said she had done a ‘great job’ as leader.

Second placed Mr Singh, who gained 10.3 per cent more votes than in 2015, said the result was ‘really good’ for Labour in Kenilworth and Southam.

He added: “I think this election has shown that there is an urge for a change in the way that we do things, so that we make Britain work for everyone, not just a few.”