Elliott's Field developer launches green community grant scheme

The developer behind the £20 million Elliott's Field retail park extension has launched a community grant scheme which will see local groups supported with environmental projects.

The developer, Hammerson, launched the grant scheme in the last week of September to coincide with World Green Building Week.

Hammerson said the Elliott's Field extension is officially the most sustainable shopping park in the world.

Local community groups with an environmental focus will be invited to apply for a share of the Elliott’s Field Community Grant, and those that are successful will have a chance to receive up to £1,000 each towards projects in the local area.

The applications will be judged by a local panel.

Hammerson said the grants will help to make sure the sustainable ethos that drives the company extends beyond Elliott’s Field and into the wider community.

The launch of the grant comes after the retail park was awarded an interim Outstanding BREEAM (a measure for the sustainability of buildings) rating in addition to becoming the first shopping park globally designed to be carbon-neutral.

A spokesperson for Hammerson said the extension, named Elliott's Field Phase II, will create 120 new jobs in the area .

They said the first phase created 381 full-time jobs, with nearly 80% of those going to local people.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey said: “I am delighted that Elliott’s Field Phase II is the first shopping park in the world designed to be carbon neutral. This is a great achievement for Rugby and for sustainable development.

"I hope that the standards Hammerson has set at Elliott’s Field will be replicated throughout the industry, ensuring that development enhances and contributes to the local area and the wider environment.”

Tom Cochrane, Development Manager at Hammerson, said: “We are delighted that the Elliott’s Field Community Grant will help community groups with an environmental focus continue their work locally.

"At Hammerson, we are committed to ensuring sustainable economic and environmental contributions in the long term through our Net Positive strategy, and we are very proud that Elliott’s Field is leading the way.”

Major retailers announced for Elliott’s Field Phase II include Furniture Village, DFS, Oak Furniture Land, Sofology,Tapi and Starbucks.

The deadline for entry applications for a £1,000 share of the Community Grant is midnight, October 29, with the winners to be announced in late November.

Groups wishing to apply for the Elliott’s Field Community Grant should visit www.elliottsfield.co.uk

To follow the fund story search #FieldGoodGrant on social media.