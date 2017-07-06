End of an era: Last Birdingbury Country Show after organiser’s death

It will be the ‘end of an era’ at the weekend with the last Birdingbury Country Show after the main organiser died.

Bob Munro’s family said his death in December of lymphoma left a big hole in the organising but wanted to hold the 2017 edition in his memory.

The 28th-annual show will raise money for lymphoma and leukaemia charity Bloodwise to say thank you for helping Bob during his treatment.

His daughter Daynor Davy said: “We do the show every year and we’re lucky because we have a lot of nice people who come and help out so it’s the end of an era. It will be quite emotional.”

Bob helped found the show 28 years ago at Munro Business Park in Birdingbury and Daynor said without him, it is difficult to organise it.

“He was such a big part of it and we just can’t fill those boots because he put so much work into it,” she said.

“It’s difficult for anyone to do that really without 100 per cent commitment. He was a huge character.

“But Bloodwise, the charity that researches lymphoma, gave us many precious years with him that we wouldn’t have had otherwise, so it will be good to put a bit back so other people will benefit too.”

Seven people, including four of Bob’s grandchildren, will be sky-diving for Bloodwise as well on July 22.

Despite the sadness, there will be all the usual attractions at the show from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

From the dog show, to classic cars, steam engines and young farmers, there will be something for everyone.

For more information visit www.birdingburycountryshow.com.