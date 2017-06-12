Beekeeper finds Rugby swarm a new home

An eagle-eyed passer-by spotted a swarm of bees attracted to a tree in Addison Road park in Rugby on Saturday and contacted the Warwickshire Bee Keeping Association (WBKA).

The call was dealt with by Brendan Malone, who helped many of the bees to a new home.

The rescue under way. NNL-171206-162755001

And Mr Malone said people have the wrong impression of a swarm: “The bees are quite placid when swarming, quite the opposite to popular belief!

“We managed to relocate a good colony to a hive in Long Lawford.

“They seemed to be doing well at last inspection.” For more information on WBKA in the Rugby area or to report a swarm call 01788 833877.