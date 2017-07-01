Complaints after wildflowers on Dunchurch footpath cut down

Beautiful wildflowers next to a footpath in Dunchurch were mown down because of concerns for cyclists’ visibility, much to the dismay of residents.

An admirer told the Advertiser she was upset to see the grass mown next to the footpath on Rugby Road, Dunchurch, losing all of the wildflowers that had sprung up.

A collage of all the wildflowers spotted in the grass alongside a footpath on Rugby Road, Dunchurch, before it was mown. Photo: Ilke Cochrane NNL-170626-171348001

The footpath between Northampton Road and Cock Robin roundabout doubles as a cycle path and Warwickshire County Council asked Rugby Borough Council to cut down the growth after concerns were raised about visibility.

Ilke Cochrane, from Dunchurch, said she noted at least nine different sorts of flower which brought her great joy, but to her dismay she found it flattened on Friday.

“Surely wildflowers are something we need to encourage, to support bees and other useful insects and, to a lesser extent, because they turn a dull grey road and path into something rather more pleasing to the eye,” she said.

“The overwhelming majority of those plants will not have had the chance to set seed, and so a great opportunity for promoting wildflowers has been lost.”

The footpath was installed this spring, triggering a great deal of interest as the work took a long time and many wondered why so much money was spent on it.

This included protests from residents of Hill, near Leamington Hastings, who have struggled to get money spent on their footpaths.

A Rugby council spokesman said: “You can’t control where wildflowers grow and there’s a necessity to maintain visibility for cyclists so we had to mow the verge.”