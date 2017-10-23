EVENTS GUIDE: Warwickshire fireworks 2017

With Bonfire Night fast approaching here’s our guide to all the displays around Warwickshire in 2017.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 29

Studley Sports and Social Club - 5pm

The club will host a combined Halloween and Bonfire Night event.

Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks will be set off at 7pm. £5 per adult and children under accompanied by an adult go free.

************

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3

Lillington Nursery and Primary School - 5.30pm

There will be an earlier display for youngsters and a grand finale. Scarrotts funfair, stalls and indoor amusements, mini bonfire, DJ, hot refreshments.

Tickets are £5 for adults, under 18s go free. All under-18s must be accompanied, max 3 per adult. Gates open at 5.30pm.

Dallas Burston Polo Club - 5.30 to 9pm

Early bird family tickets are £12 in advance, or £15 on the gate, adults £5, concessions and under-13s £3, under-3s go free.

Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club - 7pm

Stalls will be selling doughnuts, glow sticks, and hot drinks on the night.

The Red Lion, Hunningham - 6pm

£3 for adults, children attend free. There will be live music and an outside bar.

************

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4

Warwick Racecourse - 5.30pm

The racecourse will host two displays, a smaller one at 6pm and the main display at 6.40pm. Gates open at 5.30pm.

There will be two fun areas for children as well as hot refreshments.

Adults £8 (£6 advance), under 15s £2 (£1 advance), under 3s go free.

Kenilworth Castle - 5.30pm

The display run by Kenilworth Round Table also takes place on Saturday November 4. No tickets are on the gate, all tickets must be bought in advance.

Fantastic Fireworks will control the display once again, and a trio of fire performers will put on a show before the display starts. Gates open at 5.30pm, last entry at 6.45pm.

Adults £10, senior citizens and children under 13 £5. Buy tickets here

Hilltop Farm, Fosse Way - 4pm

Hilltop Farm off the Fosse Way near Hunningham Hill will open its car park from 4pm. The display starts at 7pm.

Adults £6, children £3. Buy tickets on the gate or online here

Whinfield Park, Rugby - 4.30pm

Rugby Round Table will host Rugby’s 66th annual Firework Spectacular at Whinfield Park.

Tickets are £5 in advance or £7 on the gate. Under 3s attend free.

Buy advance tickets online here or at Joseph Morris Butchers, Rugby Bareboards Trust, Vision Express and The George at Bilton.

Harbury Rugby Club - 5.30pm

The club in Middle Road is opening its gates at 5.30pm and food will be served for those with tickets also at 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, and the display starts at 6.30pm.

Tickets on sale now at Muglestons: £4.50 adults, £3 child (3-16yrs) and infant £1 (hot dog and chocolate bar included). Without food, tickets are £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and infants free.

St Peter’s School, Barford - 5.15pm

The school will host a barbecue, bar and refreshments. Advance tickets can be bought at the Barford Village Shop or can be bought on the gate.

Adults £4 advance, £5 on the gate, children and OAPs £2 advance, £3 on the gate, families £10 advance, £12 on the gate.

Hatton Scout Camp, Stoney Lane - 5.30pm

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Bonfire & Fireworks 2017 will host a traditional family bonfire night with a pig roast, hot dogs, hot punch, marshmallows with a toasting log, toffee apples, cake, snacks and a licensed bar. Gates open 5.30pm, firework display starts at 7.30pm.

Adults £5 (£6 on the gate), under 18s £3 (£4 on the gate), Family Ticket for 2 adults and up to 3 under 18s £15 (£20 on the gate). Buy tickets here