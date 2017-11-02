Ex-drug mule to speak about his experiences and faith at event in Rugby

A former drugs mule will speak about his experiences of prison where he discovered his faith

Following the success of last year’s breakfast event at Rugby Town FC, the club is once more the setting for Lee Williams to share his inspirational story.

At just 27 years old Lee was arrested for drug trafficking in 1996 when trying to enter Thailand with a suitcase of heroin and then sentenced to 200 years in a Bangkok prison.

After nine years in abysmal conditions at the maximum security unit ironically nicknamed ‘Bangkok Hilton’, he was subsequently transferred back to the UK, where he served a further six years at HMP Rye Hill on the outskirts of Rugby – before his release on receiving a King’s Pardon.

The Saturday November 4th event at Butlin Road is being organised by the HOPE and Revive church networks, and Lee’s presentation will see him cover what pushed him to making that regretful decision to be a drug mule, his period of incarceration and how the faith he discovered and nurtured there has helped him transform his life to this day.

HOPE’s Executive Director Roy Crowne looked forward to the forthcoming event. He said: “Lee has an amazing story to tell, and we are grateful that he is coming to share this with us.

“With the ever-increasing focus in the news on the effectiveness of the prison service in the rehabilitation of offenders, Lee’s personal experiences further demonstrate how access to religion can make long-lasting impacts to the prison community.

Roy continued: “We would again like to thank the football club for hosting our event. Last year we had excellent feedback after Justyn Rees-Larcombe’s session tracking his successful battle against a gambling addiction and I’m confident that there will be a similar response this time round.”

There are still a small number of tickets remaining for the event which is scheduled to run from 8.30 – 10.00 a.m., and these are priced at £7.00 per head to include breakfast and refreshments. They are available from the Hope''s Rugby headquarters at 8A Market Place and anyone interested should call 01788 542782.