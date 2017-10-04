Exploding canisters reportedly used to break into village store cash point near Rugby

An ATM at a village shop near Rugby was looted by several thieves last night, who reportedly used exploding gas canisters.

Police were called to the Co-Op, in High Street, Crick, at 2am today (October 4) after reports of a break-in.

A police spokeswoman said: "Several people are believed to have broken in and stole cash from an ATM.

"We believe some sort of gas canisters were used."

The supermarket remains shut today after it was cordoned off by police.

A local resident said: "When I drove past today the Co-Op was cordoned off by police. The shutters were mangled. The ATM was hanging halfway out and a big pane of glass was missing."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.