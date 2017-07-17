Fabulous fashion fundraiser in Rugby raises hundreds for charity

An evening of fabulous fashion saw Rugby residents and businesses raise hundreds of pounds for a breast cancer charity on Saturday (July 15).

Dozens enjoyed the Look Good, Feel Good event at the Tuning Fork in Houlton - an evening of crafts, beauty and fashion which raised more than £790 for Breast Cancer Care.

Organised by Rugby boutique Sofya Bridal & Special Occasions, the evening was supported by a range of businesses and saw attendees enjoy a fashion show, style consultations, and entertainment including live music and dance.

Supporting the fight against breast cancer, the event also treated guests to insight into specialist cancer beauty treatments and post-mastectomy prostheses.

Event organiser Ann Pendlebury, from Sofya, said: “We are delighted at the success of this Look Good Feel Good event.

"To deliver a sell-out evening and raise such a significant total is testament to the hard work of all those involved.

"We thank everyone, from supporting businesses to our generous guests, in joining us in the battle against breast cancer.”

Johanne Thomas from Houlton developers Urban&Civic added: "The new Houlton development has been designed with community firmly in mind.

"This engaging and successful event showcases the versatility of the Dollman Farm space and the value it brings to the surrounding areas.

“This event has seen Rugby residents and businesses come together to support a very worthy cause, and we’re proud to provide a platform for local groups to come together.

“We look forward to welcoming members of the wider community with a variety of events over the coming months.”