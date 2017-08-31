Facebook makes abandoned Rugby ‘plague’ village famous

Facebook is making an abandoned medieval village famous and causing a plague of confusion for users across Warwickshire.

Facebook users have been left perplexed after their posts are being tagged as coming from ‘Wolfhamcote’, a long-forgotten village near Rugby which is rumoured to have been abandoned after a plague outbreak.

The graveyard is said to be a safe haven for a rich variety of wildlife NNL-170831-115755001

People took to Facebook to voice their confusion, to find the only explanation is an accidental tagging of the village, whose name is actually spelt ‘Wolfhampcote’.

Those searching for the word ‘Wolfhamcote’ were surprised to find an urban dictionary entry, posted this week, suggesting the word is Midlands slang for ‘excess’.

The real village consists of a field, a medieval church and an undisclosed number of sheep.

But people clicking on the Facebook link to Wolfhamcote find a place which appears to be hosting a variety of events including Coventry Comic Con, Vintage Home Show Midlands and Mini Fest.

The village is rumoured to have been abandoned during a plague outbreak - historians dispute the rumour NNL-170831-115806001

The church at the real Wolfhampcote is open to visitors and welcomes donations.