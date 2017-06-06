Family fun day in Bilton will help three charities

A family fun day is being held at a Bilton pub to raise money for three charities.

It takes place at The Bear on Saturday (June 10) from 2pm and is being organised by Janette Adams in memory of her friend.

She wanted to do something after he passed away from a brain tumour.

Janette said: “It’s a family fun day with lots of games, bouncy castle, raffles and cake stalls.

“There will also be a band there and I’m hoping to get our local councillor here in Cawston to do the draw for the raffles.”

Proceeds will go to Myton Hospice, Brain Tumour Charity and Brain Tumour Research.

“I think it’s so important to raise awareness of this awful disease,” said Janette.

“I have already made some money from a past event, but this one will be the biggest yet.”

Janette has set up a Facebook event page called A Little Goes a Long Way.

She added: “He passed away two weeks’ ago surrounded by his amazing family and friends, who have been amazingly selfless and just full of love for him.”

Janette said her fried, who she did not want to name, will be missed by everyone who knew him, but his spirit will live on through fundraising events.

“I haven’t got a target in mind from the fun day,” she said.

“We’re just hoping the sun shines and we raise as much money - and awareness - as possible.”

She said she will remember her friend as being kind and friendly.

“My friend was the kindest, friendliest, loving, happy-go-lucky person and the most amazing person you could ever meet,” added Janette.

“He has brought so much joy to everyone he he had come across. He loved a pint with his friends but loved hip hop even more.

“We miss him ever so dearly but will carry on remembering him with his big heart and amazing soul.”