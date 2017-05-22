Family fundraiser in Dunchurch will help three charities

An all day fundraiser is taking place in Dunchurch on Saturday to help three charities.

There will a craft fair, barbecue, live music and golf tournament for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Macmillan and Cancer Research UK.

The fun takes place at Dunchurch Social Club with golf at Leam Valley Golf Centre in Kites Hardwick.

Organisers include Angela Stables, Robert Mushing, Liz Hardiman and Lisa Mushing-Rimmer.

They are raising money for the children’s hospital on behalf of Angela’s son, Samuel Mooney, who was born with hypoplastic left heart; Robert’s father, Philip Mushing, (pictured) who died from colon cancer and Cancer Research UK in honour of Liz’s sister Carol Kempton.

Robert said: “Macmillan made my father’s life so much easier through the difficult time.”

Liz said: “We had an extra seven years with Carol thanks to Cancer Research UK and we fundraise every year and hope and pray more people can live longer and be cured.”

The craft fair runs from 2.30pm - 6pm at Dunchurch Social Club, with a barbecue at 5.30pm and live music from Reelin n Rockin at 8pm. There will also be a raffle and vintage cars offering rides.

Golfing fun takes place at 3pm and costs £10 per player.

“Big thanks to everyone who has donated,” added Lisa.

“We would like to raise as much as possible for three very worthwhile charities close to our hearts.”

“We are also auctioning a mountain bike from Thorntons Cycle Shop, a dinghy experience from Draycote Sailing Club and photoshoot.”

Telephone (01788) 811177 for more information.