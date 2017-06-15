Family of Rugby’s Robert Bavington speaks of family’s heartache

The family of a Rugby web designer who died after being punched has spoken out after the man who killed him was jailed.

Vijay James Masih, 31, of Brook Road, Willenhall, threw a single punch at Robert Bavington outside Moo Bar on Russell Street in Leamington at around 1.20am on Sunday, April 10, 2016.

Vijay Masih was jailed for six years for the manslaughter of Robert Bavington, from Rugby. Photo: Paul Beard NNL-170806-091443001

He fell to the ground hitting his head and was taken to hospital.

Mr Bavington, who lived in Rugby and was the managing director of a web design and digital marketing company called Fly Full Circle, based in Fargo Village, Coventry, had suffered a skull fracture and severe injuries to his brain. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

Masih denied the charge but was found guilty by unanimous verdict and jailed for six years on Wednesday, June 15 following a week long trial at Warwick Crown Court.

Robert Bavington’s brother, James, spoke out in court about the “indescribable pain” his family are going through.

He spoke on behalf of himself, his sister Amy and brother Nicholas, and their parents Amanda and Ian.

He said: “We would like to try to convey the indescribable pain of having Robert taken from us in such cruel circumstances.

“When the news first came, deep-down we instantly knew that our lives would be forever changed. Our ‘normal’ was forced to change to a new normal of heartache, denial and anguish.

“Seeing our brother, my parents’ son, lying there in hospital and coming to the realisation of what was happening was the most unimaginable, heart-wrenching pain no-one should have to endure.

“It is burned so vividly into my mind that I will always struggle with it and, to this day, it wakes me in the middle of the night.

“To say Robert’s death has left an irrevocable hole in our lives, would be an understatement. From the empty chair at the family table to my daughter Evelyn, Robert’s niece, born days after the funeral, who will never get to meet her uncle who was so desperately looking forward to meeting her.

“Robert was a young man with his whole life ahead of him. Since that fateful night, family goals seem inconsequential and unimportant. A part of us died that night. Life will never be the same for any of us.”

James added the family’s thanks to Warwickshire Police, who he said ‘from day one have been immensely supportive to our family and shown the utmost professionalism and compassion in helping us through this.’

Speaking outside court after Masih had been jailed, James said: “We are really pleased that justice has been done, and that the judge has identified Robert’s true character.

“I am really pleased with the recognition the judge gave to my sister for her bravery in giving evidence and the way she conducted herself.”

Of Masih’s denial, James said: “The whole family being put through the trial process has just felt like an avoidable, excruciating torture. Had he taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty at the start we could have been spared that.

“The key thing that has been upsetting is the family having to hear the details of the circumstances of Robert’s death.

“But we are incredibly proud of the way Robert conducted himself in an exemplary manner, as has been shown by the evidence.

“We are now going to move forward as a family. We have taken very slow steps, and over the last week-and-a-half have taken ten backwards, but now we can move forward again.”