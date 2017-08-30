Festival dedicated to much-loved Brinklow woman

Colourful characters of all shapes and sizes descended on the village of Brinklow in honour of a much-loved resident who died at the weekend.

The annual Brinklow Scarecrow Festival was tinged with sadness after villager Rose Main passed away just before the event.

Jo and Richard Main.

Tim Carpenter-Balmer, chairman of Brinklow Scarecrow Festival, said: “Rose was an active participant of village life and keen supporter of Brinklow Scarecrow Festival.

“She lived in the village all of her married life, was the post mistress, played for the cricket team, was well known for her pies and once during an animals service in the church the vicar requested that she bring in a cow which disgraced itself in the middle of the service.”

The festival attracted 126 scarecrow entries which in only its second year makes it one of the biggest scarecrow festivals in the country.

“Funds are still being counted but the festival is on track to make £10,000 for local causes,” said Tim.

Greg Griffiths and Natasha Gates.

“Added to this groups such as the churches and Scouts had large activities to raised thousands more for themselves, not forgetting Maisy Ross who raised £130 for charity selling lemonade and cakes.”

The festival included 20 different acts and a dog show.

There was a variety of entertainments for young and old as well as various food and drink stalls.

Tim added: “The dog show was so popular that it had to start late due a late surge in entrants, maybe after a Prosecco too many, people felt they were in with a chance of winning the dog that looks most like its owner.

Ron with the scarecrows he made with his wife Rose.

“Shirley’s Farm very kindly allowed the use of a field for parking which, manned by volunteers saw hundreds of cars park preventing the village grinding to a halt.”