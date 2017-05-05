Fighting fake news: Why your local paper is important

The Rugby Advertiser - bringing you the news and giving the community a voice since 1846. These words across the front page of each week’s paper get to the essence of what we are about.

In an era of rapidly-changing technology and the globalisation of news, our aims remain remarkably simple, to concentrate our efforts on Rugby and the surrounding area.

We have a proud history stretching back more than 170 years and while we have moved with the times and take advantage of that latest technology, the standards we have set over all those years are still at the heart of what we do.

Rugby is a remarkable place in many ways, with its own rich and varied history, extraordinary people and a thriving economy which has seen it grow fast in recent years.

There are stories happening every day and bigger issues which twist and turn for many months. Some of these occasionally pop up on the national news or go viral on the web but while that globalisation of news has seen many more outlets pop up for sharing a story, when it comes to things in and around Rugby, the Advertiser offers unrivalled coverage.

In recent months we have consistently covered issues in a way nobody else has done, fulfilling our mission to give the community a voice.

Be it the draft Local Plan, school developments, green bin changes or many other matters, the Advertiser has led the way in reporting on the things that matter to our area, asking the questions and pushing for answers for you, our readers.

A key role of all journalists is to hold those in authority to account and this something the paper has always done and will continue to do, based on the integrity of all those years as part of the community and enacted by a team of people who are trained to the best standards set by the industry.

In this day and age, those skills and that commitment to Rugby really matters. Idle speculation and gossip about a situation is easy but we know what the laws are relating to the topics we cover, we understand how councils, courts, MPs and others operate - in short we are a team you can count on.

We’re proud to be working on the Rugby Advertiser and privileged to be part of the community. We cover the good stories and the difficult ones, the big issues and the small events - thank you for your support and here’s to the next 170 years.