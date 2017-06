Fire crews were called out in the early hours of this morning (Monday) to a bin fire in Rugby.

At 2.53am the fire was reported to Fire Control.

One crew from Rugby were sent to the scene of the fire, which was on Regent Street.

On arrival fire fighters found one wheelie bin on fire, which was located next to a restaurant and affected the front window but not the inside of the restaurant.

Fire crews used a hose reel jets to extinguish this fire.