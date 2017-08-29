Fire fighters called to “well alight” car in Rugby

Fire fighters were called to a car fire in Rugby this morning (Tuesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service control received three emergency calls at around 7am reporting a car on fire near to a building on Bath Street.

Two fire engines from Rugby were mobilised.

On arrival the crews found the car well alight.

Two firefighters wearing Breathing Apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

According to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service the police also attended as “the cause of the fire was doubtful”.