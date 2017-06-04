Fire fighters rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain in Rugby

Fire fighters were called out to rescue six ducklings from a drain late Friday evening.

At 11.23pm on Friday June 2, Warwickshire Fire Control received a call from a member of the public who was concerned about a mother duck and her six ducklings.

The six ducklings had fallen into a storm drain on the A4071 on Rugby Road. The person who called the fire service said the mother duck was standing next to the drain getting very stressed.

One crew from Rugby fire station went to the scene and managed to rescue all six ducklings.

According to Rugby Fire Station’s Facebook Page “the crews were unable to find the mother duck, so they dried the ducklings off and kept them warm until a suitable home could be found.”