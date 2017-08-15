Fire fighters sent to hay bale fire in Cawston

Have your say

Fire fighters from were sent to the scene of a hay bale fire in Rugby yesterday evening (Monday).

At around 5pm a member of the public reported the fire near the Western Relief Road in Cawston.

One fire crew from Rugby was sent to the scene where they discovered two large hay bales on fire.

The fire fighters used drag forks and water from an aqua pack to put the fire out.

It believed the fire was started deliberately.