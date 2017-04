A fire crew was sent out to a moped on fire in Rugby.

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received three emergency calls at around 1.57pm on yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The calls all reported a fire on wasteland in Leicester Road near to Fosterd Road.

One fire crew from Rugby was sent to the scene, where they discovered a moped well alight.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.