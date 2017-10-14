Firefighters tackle fire at Rugby restaurant

Two fire engines have been sent to a fire at a restaurant in Rugby tonight (Saturday).
Firefighters have not named which restaurant it is, only saying that it is a “public house and restaurant on Leicester Road”.
A member of staff called the fire service saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The call was received at 19.13 hours this evening, Saturday 14th.
“The fire crews are currently tackling the blaze wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel, covering jet and a CO2 extinguisher. The fire is confined to the kitchen area and the premise had been evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire service.”
