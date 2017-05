Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Rugby, believed to have started in the kitchen, this morning (Wednesday, May 10).

Two fire engines were sent to Northcote Road at around 8.25am.

When the crews arrived they confirmed there was smoke coming from the house and they requested a further fire engine as it was unclear whether there were people inside.

The crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out and everyone was accounted for.