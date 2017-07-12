Five of the best things to do around Rugby in the next seven days

From an amazing maze to great music, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

Wistow Maze, July 19 to September 3

Visitors to Wistow Maze will be turning detective this summer. The popular attraction has been shaped into all manner of figures over the past few years – and this year it’s the turn of Sherlock Holmes to be crafted in maize to mark the 130th anniversary of first novel featuring Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective. And this time, there’s not just a maze to navigate, but clues to solve along the way. This year the giant eight acre maize maze has a fun whodunnit themed quiz trail hidden amongst its three miles of paths, with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views. It is a day out designed for the whole family and visitors can also take part in a variety of mini mazes and games in the activity fun yard, which includes a space hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Across the road is the Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and numerous shops, ensuring there is something to satisfy all ages.

www.wistow.com

2 THEATRE

The Comedy of Errors, Yelvertoft Theatre by the Pond, July 14 and Caldecott Park, Rugby, July 16

Spitfire Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s timeless favourite in a story of mistaken identities. Set in a modern day Mediterranean resort, The Comedy of Errors focuses on the confusion between two sets of twins, one set living in the town where the play is set, and the other visiting for the first time. With its relatively straightforward plot, two-hour running time and copious amounts of slapstick, it’s considered a good introduction to Shakespeare. Spitfire Theatre is a unique company, with each cast split equally between students and professional actors.

Details: facebook.com/Spitfiretheatrecompany

3 MUSIC

Hamplified, St Andrew’s rugby club, Ashlawn Road, Rugby, July 15

It’s become a major event on Rugby’s music calendar, with nine bands taking part this year to raise money for the Matt Hampson Foundation, helping and supporting young people injured through sport. The live music kicks off at 1.30pm with Rugby singer songwriter Eve Singleton followed by Stupid Boots, All The Kings Horses, Dead Frequency, The Rooters, Paper Street Soap Company with the rock act Go Primitive headlining the outdoor stage around 7pm. Indoor headliners are tribute act The Killerz, supported by indie band The Rushmore. The festival is free to attend but donations to the foundation are encouraged throughout the day. Don’t miss the rugby sevens tournament, too.

Details: facebook.com/events/948139121879368

4 THEATRE

The Reluctant Dragon, Rugby Theatre, July 15 and 16

Award-winning theatre company Munchkins and Monsters return with their new show The Reluctant Dragon. Based on the short story by Kenneth Grahame, it tells the tale of a friendly, kind hearted and misunderstood dragon.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

5 FAMILY

St Edith’s Church, Monks Kirby, July 15 and 16

A weekend of music and activities to mark 1,000 years of Christian worship on the site.

Details: 01788 832851