Football club scores new kit

A football club in Bilton has been given a helping hand to buy new equipment.

The Asda Foundation donated £2,000 to Bilton Ajax Football Club, which has also paid for a brand new kit.

Allie Scrace, community champion for Asda, said: “These people do a wonderful job in our community and we were really happy to help.

“They applied for £2,000 funding through the Asda foundation and the application for local funding was successful.”

Club representatives said they were “thrilled” with the donation.

Alice added: “We are always looking to help local food causes and groups/charities.”