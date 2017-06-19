Former Rugby School student named as Grenfell Tower fire victim

A former Rugby School student whop has gone on to be a successful photographer has been named as one of the many victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Khadija Saye was confirmed by Metropolitan Police today (Monday, June 19) to have died in the fire last week along with many others, with the current death toll at 79.

Rugby School chaplain Rev Richard Horner paid tribute to the 24-year-old, whose full name was Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, at a service dedicated to the victims of the disaster.

Her photography teacher, Amy Farrelly, said: “Khadija was a ‘humble and unassuming spirit who was making a difference in her own community.

“She was incredibly empathetic to others and she was one of my most talented students in her year.”

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said: “The memorial chapel was opened for all those pupils who wished to say their own prayers.

“Let us remember all those who have lost loved ones, in their agonising wait for definite news:

“Remember those who are in hospital and those who are looking after them.

“Remember the firefighters and other professionals in their grim ascent higher and higher into that hell in the sky.

“Above all, we remember those who have died.

“And we remember Khadika Saye, daughter, artist, friend, Rugbeian, child of God.”

Khadija lived on the 20th floor of the tower with her mother and was the second confirmed victim of the fire.

Her family and friends appealed for information on her whereabouts before her death was confirmed.

The photographer, who won a scholarship to study at Rugby School from 2008 to 2010, had her work on show at an exhibition in Venice.

She had been filmed for the BBC2 documentary Venice Biennale: Sink or Swim, due to be aired on Saturday but it will not be shown now.

A post on the Arnold Foundation’s website says Khadija graduated from the University of Creative Arts with a 2:1 in photography.

Prior to coming to Rugby, she attended the Sion Manning Roman Catholic School for Girls in North Kensington, the website says.