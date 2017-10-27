Four arrested after stolen van crashes into bridge in Brandon

Four people have been arrested after a stolen van crashed into a railway bridge in Brandon early this morning (Friday October 27).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene in Main Street at just after 5.30am after several emergency calls reported the van was on fire.

On arrival a crew from Rugby found the van and a nearby wooden shed ablaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said the van had been deliberately set alight and that the bridge’s brickwork had been damaged.

A 27-year-old woman from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and for driving under the influence. She currently remains in police custody.

A 29-year-old man from Coventry was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, fail to stop and driving under the influence.

Finally, a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Coventry were arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent; fail to stop and driving under the influence.

Railway services had been disrupted between Coventry and Rugby during the morning, but the line has now reopened.

A London Midland spokesman said “We would like to thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding this morning.

“While the line has reopened our priority is to get trains and traincrew back into position to run a full service for the evening peak. This will take several hours.

“Until we can restore the normal timetable, passengers are free to use their tickets on any train to get to where they are going.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 59 of October 27.