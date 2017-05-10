Frankenstein comedy to highlight mental health in Rugby

A new comedy about Frankenstein is helping to raise awareness of mental health issues for one night only in Rugby.

Frankenstein: Man or Monster?, is created, written and acted by Augustus Stephens.

It will be showing at the Town and County Club in Henry Street on Friday (May 12).

Augustus, who has a mental illness, said: ‘‘I empathise with Frankenstein’s monster who, like many with mental illness, finds that people fear and shun him even though he’s hurt no-one.

“In this version of the story he is an innocent, unable to understand the world he comes into and whose only friend is a teddy bear.”

Victor Frankenstein lives in a flat in Brownsover but has delusions of grandeur and thinks he is making life, but when lightning strikes, a monster is created who has his own problems and cannot seem to fit in.

Tickets are £7, £5 concessions, on the door. The show starts at 8pm.

For more information visit augustusemperors.com.