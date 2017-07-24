Frankton couple saddle up for Syrian refugees

A couple from Frankton have taken on two mammoth cycling challneges to raise money for the work of Global Care.

Sue and Tim Wilson tackled the 130 mile Coast to Coast route and will be taking part in the London 100 cycling challenge this weekend.

Tim Wilson.

They are hoping to raise as much money as they can for the Shack Schools project – an initiative providing education to Syrian refugee children run by Coventry charity Global Care.

Tim and Sue’s fundraising efforts are part of the wider work of a group of local churches - the Draycote Benefice – who have committed to raising at least £1,500 a year for the next three years to support the Shack Schools.

John White, CEO of Global Care, says: “We are delighted to be partnering on a long-term basis with the Draycote Benefice. We really appreciate the efforts of Sue and Tim, who are literally making a mammoth effort for the cause. All the money raised will make a significant difference to the lives of some extremely vulnerable children, giving them hope of a brighter future.”

The need for education is one of the most pressing problems for many refugee families.

As well as the epic bike rides, there will be a fun afternoon at Bourton and Frankton Village hall, on Sunday from 2pm.

The event will feature sponsorship activities including riding a static bike, a raffle and refreshments. It will end at 4pm with an informal service for the whole benefice.