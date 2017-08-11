Frankton couple saddle up for Syrian refugees

A couple from Frankton who took on two mammoth cycling challenges have raised almost £3,500 to help educate Syrian refugees.

Sue and Tim Wilson tackled the 130 mile Coast to Coast ride and then the London 100 cycle challenge last month for Global Care

So far they have raised £3,468 to help refugees in Lebannon.

Tim said: “Both events went really well, the weather held fair and there were no mechanical or physical problems, and we remained puncture free.

“We are so thrilled to have raised such a healthy amount for such an amazing good cause.”

The money will go to support Global Care’s Shack School project, supporting Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

The need for education is one of the most pressing problems for many refugee families. Working with local Lebanese partners, Global Care operates a Shack School - based in a simple tent structure, similar to those in which refugees live - in the Bekaa Valley, not far from the Syrian border. The school supports around 100 children with basic Arabic and Maths.

Tim and Sue’s fundraising efforts are part of the wider work of a group of local churches - the Draycote Benefice – who, along with Knightlow School, have committed to raising at least £1500 a year for the next three years to support the Shack Schools.

John White, CEO of Global Care, praised the couple.

He said: “Their commitment to the cause will make a significant difference to the lives of some extremely vulnerable children, giving them hope of a brighter future.”