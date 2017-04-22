Frankton making the most of phone box

Frankton residents will be harnessing the community spirit by giving the phone box a new lease of life as a book exchange.

The iconic BT phone box in Main Street has been bought by the parish council in a bid to keep and restore the village asset.

Villagers work to clean up the phone box in Frankton to turn it into a mini library. Photo: George Browning NNL-170419-141236001

After a lick of paint and some DIY, the phone box will be transformed into a mini library where people can swap books.

Frankton Parish Council chairman George Browning said a member of the council saw a similar scheme on Facebook and after consultation decided to buy it.

“Some people see the demise of the phone box as a negative so we wanted to turn it into a positive,” he said.

“Quite a few people expressed an interest in looking after it and we thought about turning it into a mini library, which seems to be very popular across the country.

“It’s a good way to get the community involved and keep an important part of the landscape of the village.”

BT has been selling its phone boxes as they have become obsolete due to mobile phones.

Frankton Parish Council decided to take BT up on its offer and bought it for a nominal fee, with it all being confirmed on April 3.

Once the council’s team of helpers brings it up to scratch with some paint and shelves, it will be open at all hours for people to swap their unwanted books.

Mr Browning believes there will always be plenty of books on offer and hopes it will be a success.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to bring the community together,” he said.

“Frankton is not an enormous village so the phone box is part of the heritage of the country and the village, so I’m sure it will have a cohesive effect for the community.”