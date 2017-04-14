Free Easter treats for kids at Elliott’s Field

Hop along to Elliott’s Field Shopping Park in Rugby with the kids for some free Easter treats, including facepainting, egg decorations and more, next week.

Dozens of kids out shopping with their parents enjoyed the free entertainment just before Easter.

And on Tuesday (April 18), they have another chance to be transformed into bunnies by facepainters with bunny ears to complete the look.

They can also use their imagination and creative skills by making Easter egg hanging decorations, colour in pictures and receive an Easter treat when they take part in an Easter egg hunt around the stores.

All the activities are taking place outside Next and M&S stores, starting at 10am and finishing at 4pm.

Even more free activities are planned during the school summer holidays.