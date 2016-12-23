Free parking and longer visiting hours at Rugby Hospital this Christmas period

Rugby Hospital visitors can spend more time with their loved ones over the Christmas holidays.

The visiting hours at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust are being extended at both University Hospital in Coventry and the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby over the festive period.

From Christmas Eve until Tuesday January 3 friends and family can visit their relatives in the hospital from 11am to 8pm each day.

Chief Nursing Officer, Nina Fraser, said: “We do everything we can to help patients to spend Christmas back at home with their families, but unfortunately some will be too unwell.

“By extending our normal visiting hours, relatives and friends will be able to spend more time with their loved ones while they’re being cared for in our hospitals.

“I’d like to thank all the UHCW staff caring for patients over the holidays, as well as the extra festive cheer they will bring to brighten their stay.”

The restriction for no more than two visitors per bed still remains in place during this period for infection prevention and control reasons.

As at any time of year, if patients or visitors have extra visiting requirements, they can speak to staff on the ward.

As an extra measure, ISS will once again be raising the car park barriers on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Dayto allow visitors to park at no charge.