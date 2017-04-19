Frustration as road closure ruins businesses’ bank holiday weekend

Business owners were left frustrated as one of the busiest weekends of the year was ruined by a burst water main on a busy road.

The leak created a large pothole on the A426 near Kites Hardwick on Thursday, with Severn Trent engineers shutting the road until Saturday.

‘Road closed’ signs in Dunchurch did not say where it was shut nor that there was still access to businesses, such as Leam Valley Golf Centre.

The confusion damaged trade on the double bank holiday, with the golf centre taking 10 per cent of what it usually makes, leaving manager David Quinn disappointed.

“I do accept the issue having lived there many years ago as if there’s a crash on that road there’s very few turns, the infrastructure around there is poor,” he said.

“So there’s no where to go so they have to close the road.

“But for us there’s only two ways to access the centre from Southam and Dunchurch so it’s frustrating for them to close one way and put people off the other way.”

Instead of making the most of the first long weekend since January, Leam Valley was quiet, especially on Friday, according to Mr Quinn.

The golf professional, who also runs Rugby Golf Club, ended up putting his own signs in Dunchurch saying the golf centre was still accessible, as the ‘road closed’ signs were putting people off.

An incident, such as a crash or burst water main, can badly disrupt the A426 as there are few options for diversions, meaning business are badly impacted.

“It’s always been a problem, but it was the worst timing to happen on Easter weekend which impacted us no end but I’m sure it impacted Draycote Water as well,” Mr Quinn said.

“The problem is the type of sign they put up saying ‘road closed’ but it doesn’t suggest any access, people would just go the other way.”

He added: “It’s just a shame that people were made to think they couldn’t have a go as a lot of these part-time, casual golfers had difficulty getting to the venue.”

Dunchurch Parish Council chairman Peter Eccleson said the added traffic did not affect the village much but urged Severn Trent to upgrade its pipes to avoid future bursts, which he said were becoming more common.

Severn Trent re-opened the road with traffic lights on Saturday having fixed the pipe and a spokesman apologised for the inconvenience.

“The burst created a large pothole and so, to keep our team and other road users safe, we had to close a section of the road,” she said.

“We’re happy to say the pipe is now fixed, and we’ve reopened the road with two-way traffic lights while we get the road surface back to normal.

“We’re really sorry about any inconvenience this has caused, but our priority will be to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”