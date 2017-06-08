Search

Fun-filled night for Newbold woman battling multiple sclerosis

Laura Bedford wants to raise up to �50,000 for stem cell treatment for her multiple sclerosis in Mexico NNL-170905-163619001

Friends of a woman raising money for multiple sclerosis treatment in Mexico are holding a fun-filled night for her.

Laura Bedford, from Newbold, is hoping to raise £50,000 for potentially life-changing treatment for her MS.

Her friends are organising a raffle night at the Masonic Hall on July 15. There will also be music, karaoke and food.

To buy raffle tickets, visit Home From Home on Lower Hillmorton Road, or call the shop on 07748 645820. Raffle prizes are also needed.

