Fun in sun at Binley Woods

Binley Woods residents have had one of the busiest days of the year with an inaugural action-packed community fun day.

Special VIP guests, Mayor of Rugby, Belinda Garcia, and Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby, officially opened the special day, with attractions for young and old.

The action began with the fancy dress fun run followed by a market, music, performances, cream teas, dog show and culminated in the Roesycombe Pub.

Most popular with residents of all ages were the miniature railway and alpaca displays whilst Wasps Rugby club provided activities for children of all ages to tackle.

There was even a graffiti workshop, to enable the children to paint the sides of their skate ramps in the recreation ground.

A parade through the village streets included a marching band, vintage vehicles, fun runners and the elected king, queen, prince and princess of Binley Woods.

Chair of the organising committee, Lisa Male, said: “It was a fantastic day and to see people smiling made all the hard work worthwhile.”

Chairman of the parish council, Paul Salisbury, said: “When the parish council was approached by residents for a fun day, we thought it would be a nice thing to do - we certainly didn’t expect residents and families would turn up in their droves.

“Lisa has done so much in bringing people together, and it will be a long time before they forget the day. We are already being asked about the next event”.

MP Mark Pawsey added: “I especially enjoyed seeing the history group’s old photos and adding to my memories.”