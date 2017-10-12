Fun workshop in Dunchurch not to be missed

There’s lots going on at Warwickshire CAVA.

Here’s their latest monthly column.

Don't miss fun workshop.

Exciting News! Warwickshire CAVA presents ‘The Governance Game’.

Do not miss this interactive one day workshop which includes a film shot on location at and in partnership with the Dunchurch Park Hotel and Conference Centre.

Suitable for: trustees/committee members/directors of charities, voluntary and community groups and parish councils wanting to strengthen their Governance procedures in light of the new Governance Code and national requirements.

Workshop Details: Follow the (mis)fortunes of the fictional Borchester Charity, which has been operating successfully for a number of years.

WCAVA.

Attendees will have the opportunity to comment on the actions and decisions made by the Borchester Charity Trustees, discuss how they would advise them and learn how to improve their governance skills and processes back in their own organisations in a fun and interactive way.

Format, Learning and Resources: The workshop is interactive as attendees observe the Borchester Charity Trustees on film.

Table discussions following each of the six parts offer the opportunity for sharing best practice and learning from each other.

It takes place on Wednesday, November 8, 9.30am – 4.30pm, Dunchurch Park Hotel and Conference Centre, Rugby Road, Dunchurch, Rugby CV22 6QW.

Book your place now by visiting: https://govgame8nov17.eventbrite.co.uk.

Alternatively for further details please call Warwickshire CAVA on (01788) 574258 or email: aorr@wcava.org.uk.