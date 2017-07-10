Funding boost for Monks Kirby church

Warwickshire’s largest church has hit the jackpot after being awarded a funding boost for a heritage project.

St Edith’s Church in Monks Kirby has received a £4,500 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for ‘1,000 years of Christian Worship: a celebration in clay’.

Funded by National Lottery players, the project will create a community Heritage Tile Wall at the church to mark 1,000 years of the site being used as a place of worship.

Monks Kirby and other Revel village residents have been invited to explore the church to put their own interpretation of St Edith’s rich heritage into a clay tile design.

All of the individual tiles will then be expertly mounted into a Heritage Tile Wall which will be displayed in the church.

A series of drop-in workshops will be held to design, create and glaze the tiles, the first one being in the church on Sunday July 16, between 2.30-5.00pm at the open afternoon and tea party which St Edith’s Church is hosting as part of its Patronal Festival weekend.

During the open afternoon, visitors will also be able to explore the church using a newly commissioned family heritage trail, try out bell-ringing, climb to the top of the church tower to admire the views, take part in children’s craft activities, as well as listen to music and poetry whilst enjoying a cup of tea and a cake.

Belinda Garcia, Mayor of Rugby, will be attending at 3.30pm for the formal opening ceremony of St Edith’s new toilet, kitchen and church room.