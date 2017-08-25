GCSEs: Ashlawn School ‘delighted’ at results

Pupils and staff at Ashlawn School were delighted to find in excess of 4 out of every 5 students exceeded a Level 4 in English and in Maths.

100% of the school’s Grammar Stream achieved the Level 4 benchmark and many Year 11 students gained a full suite of A/A*grades (including 7 plus in English and Maths).

Headteacher Lois Reed said : “We are pleased to continue our strong record of outstanding performance and we are proud of our students and staff for their excellent results.”