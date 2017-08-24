GCSEs: Bilton School ‘very pleased’ with results

Bilton School is very pleased with this year’s GCSE results, with 59% of students achieving a pass grade of 4 or above in both English and Maths.

The results are a 10% improvement on last year’s comparable figure.

A spokesperson said the results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and staff in a time when there are challenging new curriculums in both Maths and English.

Executive principal Ranjit Samra and headteacher Mel Mason said: “We are proud of the students’ achievements and thank both staff and parents for supporting these young people during a year of so much change to GCSEs.”

Some individual success stories include:

Emily French with 1 Grade 9, 1 Grade 8, 2 A*s, 3 As, 1 Grade 7 and 3 Bs

Zoe Rouse with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 6 As, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6 and 1 C

Joshua York with 1 Grade 8, 1 Grade 7, 4 As, 1 Grade 6, 3 Bs and 1 C

Caitlin Bakewell with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 3 As, 1 Grade 6, 2 B’s, 2 C’s and 1 Grade 5

Margaret Marimba with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 2 As, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6, 4 Bs and 1 C

Jordan Welch with 1 Grade 8, 5 As, 1 Grade 6, 1 B, 2 Cs and 1 Grade 5