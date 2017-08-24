GCSEs: Bilton School ‘very pleased’ with results

Bilton School is very pleased with this year’s GCSE results, with 59% of students achieving a pass grade of 4 or above in both English and Maths.
The results are a 10% improvement on last year’s comparable figure.
A spokesperson said the results reflect the hard work and dedication of students and staff in a time when there are challenging new curriculums in both Maths and English.
Executive principal Ranjit Samra and headteacher Mel Mason said: “We are proud of the students’ achievements and thank both staff and parents for supporting these young people during a year of so much change to GCSEs.”
Some individual success stories include:
Emily French with 1 Grade 9, 1 Grade 8, 2 A*s, 3 As, 1 Grade 7 and 3 Bs
Zoe Rouse with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 6 As, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6 and 1 C
Joshua York with 1 Grade 8, 1 Grade 7, 4 As, 1 Grade 6, 3 Bs and 1 C
Caitlin Bakewell with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 3 As, 1 Grade 6, 2 B’s, 2 C’s and 1 Grade 5
Margaret Marimba with 1 Grade 8, 1 A*, 2 As, 1 Grade 7, 1 Grade 6, 4 Bs and 1 C
Jordan Welch with 1 Grade 8, 5 As, 1 Grade 6, 1 B, 2 Cs and 1 Grade 5
