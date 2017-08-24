GCSEs: Harris Church of England Academy celebrates 15% improvement since last year

Harris Church of England Academy is celebrating a 15% improvement in its GCSE results compared with last year.

Assistant Head Mrs Harrison said: “As the pressure to achieve excellent exam results increases nationally in light of the new grading structure.

NNL-170824-124254001

“I am pleased that Harris Church of England Academy is able to celebrate a year of improving examination results.

“We are pleased that 100% of our students passed GCSE qualifications with 62% of our students achieving A*-C GCSEs including English and mathematics,

“It is pleasing to note that English and mathematics performed above national average in achieving A*-C GCSE grades.

“In an era of new more challenging grading it is pleasing that 3% of Harris students achieved a grade 9 result in English which is the grade for exceptional performance.

“The results as always are a reflection of the partnership between students, parents/carers and staff. I would like to take this opportunity to praise and congratulate all of those involved in ensuring that the students at Harris Church of England Academy are now able to move on to the next step in their future with GCSE success behind them.”

Among those who achieved the highest Grade 9 in English are Lottie Duffin, Eve Farmer, Stephanie Holm, Kelly Price, Charlotte Hart

Those achieved A/A* are:

Valerie Brixelova, Lottie Duffin, Hannah Diesch, Eve farmer. Isabelle Glass, Mateusz Grygierzec,

Charlotte Hart, Stephanie Holm, Ben Lumsden, Kelly Price, Isobel Plumbley, Luke Strachan,

Cameron ward and Jonathan Dallimore.z