GCSEs: Lawrence Sheriff pupils maintain strong track record despite exam changes

Despite a new, tougher set of examinations, Lawrence Sheriff students have maintained their strong track record at GCSE.

100% of students achieved 5 or more GCSEs at the equivalent of A*-C including English and Mathematics, whilst 60% of entries were graded A/A* or equivalent.

Despite the much publicised changes to English, English Literature and mathematics, results remained high in these areas along with the three sciences, Computer Studies and a host of other subjects.

30% of students gained the top Grade 9 in the new mathematics qualification, with 80% overall gaining the equivalent of A*/A grades in the subject.

The achievements of individual students were very impressive, with 30 students gaining the equivalent of 10 or more A* or A grades.

Headteacher Dr Peter Kent said: “Although the new examinations in English and mathematics have been designed to be much more difficult, I would like to congratulate our students on maintaining the very high standards of previous years.

“Results such as these are only achieved through a lot of hard work on the part of students and staff. It is also important to remember how much parents do to support their children during this challenging period.”