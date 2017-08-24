GCSEs: Princethorpe College celebrates pupils’ excellent performance

Princethorpe College is celebrating another year of excellent GCSE results with over a quarter of its Year 11 pupils achieving seven or more A* or A grades.

From a cohort of 131, two thirds of all grades were the coveted A*, A or B grades.

There were many distinguished performances, but the best individual results were from Mollie Dibb, who achieved ten A*s and one A grade, and Amy Field, who achieved nine A*s

and two A grades.

Princethorpe pupils performed well in all the core subjects but the college is particularly delighted with its best ever English results with 55% of pupils achieving A* or A grades.

Results were also strong in the creative subjects with 83% of art entries graded A* or A.

Headmaster, Ed Hester said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils, I am delighted with the excellent results across the board, it is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils this morning and marvellous to be able to celebrate such success.”

He continued, “All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment and hard work. The College goes from strength to strength and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”