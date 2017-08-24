GCSEs: Rugby High School celebrates 100% pass rate in English and maths

Rugby High School pupils have achieved a 100% pass rate in the new English Language, English Literature and Maths GCSE qualifications with 45 entries (15.9%) being awarded the new top grade 9.

74% of entries were awarded grade 7 or above (the equivalent of A* - A on the old grading system).

Headteacher Charlotte Marten said: “The new qualifications are very demanding and a shortage of assessment material has increased the challenge.

Students and staff can feel incredibly proud of these results - they represent a lot of hard work. “Our students are in a very good position as they take the next step in their education and have a wide range of choices open to them, both now and in the future.”