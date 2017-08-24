GCSEs: Rugby School celebrates after nearly 80% of entries receive A or A*

Students at Rugby School are once again celebrating outstanding GCSE results as nearly half of all entries (49%) were awarded A*s while close to 80% of all entries received an A* or A.

These results mean that the last three years of GCSE results have been the best in the School’s history with over half of all GCSEs being awarded an A* over this period.

The results are pleasing, with Rugby’s value added in the last three years making it one of the very best performing schools in the country.

Particular highlights this year included the Science results in which 61% of all entries received A*s.

Biology led the way with 89 A*s out of 133 entries.

Many students are celebrating outstanding results with an impressive 42 students securing 8A*s or more and over 60% of the year group (90 out of 146) achieving a minimum of 9 A*s and As.

Head Master Peter Green said: “These are an exceptional set of GCSE results which reflect the hard work and determination of students and staff alike.

“I am delighted that their efforts have been rewarded. Next year reforms to GCSE will start to take effect at Rugby with the move to numeric grading.

“The strength and consistency of the School’s results over the last three years shows how well Rugby has done under the current system of exams and means that we are well-placed to thrive under the reformed system.”