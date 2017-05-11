General election hopefuls for Kenilworth and Southam announced

The five candidates hoping to win a seat in Parliament representing Kenilworth and Southam in the upcoming general election have been announced.

The candidates are as follows:

Rob Ballantyne - Green

Harry Cottam - UKIP

Richard Dickson - Liberal Democrats

Bally Singh - Labour

Jeremy Wright - Conservatives

All five are expected to speak at a hustings event at St John’s Church in Warwick Road, Kenilworth on Monday May 22 from 7.30 to 9pm, where they will answer questions submitted in advance from residents.

Each candidate will have two to three minutes to make their personal statement, after which questions which have been submitted will be put to the candidates.

Anyone wishing to submit a question in advance should click here.

The election will be held on Thursday June 8.