Giant leap for Rugby Sea cadets

They’ve done it – Rugby Sea Cadets passed a major milestone when The Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore presented a cheque to Commanding Officer Sub Lieutenant Gareth Head.

Mr Head said: “This cheque is the final amount we needed to raise the £9,000 to buy two new RS Quest boats and a trailer.

“Over the last two years following the Spring Fairs and other events the Rotary Club has donated £1,000 for which we are deeply grateful.

“The boats will be used all the year round, at weekends and evenings on Draycote Water.

“There are currently 56 cadets and 27 adults in the corps and we are always looking for new recruits. We have no doubt the new boats will be a great attraction.”

Simon Maguire from the club said: “Once again we are joining together with the two other Rotary Clubs in Rugby to start planning for Spring Fair and would be delighted to hear from organisations who would like to support the event, which raises money for many local groups such as the sea cadets.”

You can get in touch at www.rugbyspringfair.co.uk

The sea cadets have a website and Facebook page.